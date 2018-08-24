AMAZING: Read Detained Uganda MP Hon Bobi Wine’s Letter to His 4 Kids And Wife, Emotional !

Bobi Wine wrote letters to his children from jail.

“Dear Son, I am writing to you from Makindye military prison. Mama will explain to you the rest,” a letter from Bobi Wine to his firstborn Solomon begins.

To his three younger kids: I am sorry I didn’t get back home as promised, I got some problems but if you keep praying, I’ll soon be home.

Eldest son: take care of your mum & siblings, you’re now the new me.

His wife Barbie Kyagulanyi on her facebook page wrote:

“When I visited Bobi on monday, I told him that they had permitted our children to visit him. Even when he misses them so much and would love to see them and hug them every minute, he asked me to wait before I bring them to the military prison. Like the caring father he always is, he asked me, “Don’t you think finding me in this state will traumatise them further?” We both agreed that the wounds on his body and the inability to walk was not a thing to show to them. He then decided to write two letters- one to Solomon who is at school, and one to Shalom, Shadrack and Suubi who are at home. Taata, we are all praying for you. Uganda is praying for you. The world is praying for you.

So today, I told him that I was coming from Rubaga Cathedral where multitudes gathered to pray for him and his detained comrades. He is a million times grateful to you all for your prayers, your concern, and your comradeship. I already Thanked you for raising your voices for his release and praying for us. I CANT THANK YOU ENOUGH. IAM FOREVER INDEBTED. As we continue to ask for Justice for all people detained in connection to the Arua byelection, as we pray for the families of the deceased whose lives were lost during the campaign,may we continue to intercede for our nation Uganda. #Freebobiwine

Bobi Wine wrote letters to his children from jail. To his three younger kids: I am sorry I didn’t get back home as promised, I got some problems but if you keep praying, I’ll soon be home. Eldest son: take care of your mum & siblings, you’re now the new me. #FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/IQIhWbK6YA — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) August 22, 2018

This will remain one of the most iconic photos in the future when Museveni is finally bundled out. When Bobi Wine was leaving the court after being charged with treason. His body broken but spirit unbowed. Arms up signaling fights on. So inspiring. #FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/nafjakIhh5 — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) August 23, 2018

Freedom comes with pain and sacrifices. Bobi will go into the great books of history in Uganda and Africa #FreeBobiWine pic.twitter.com/Ee7W5JvyMN — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) August 23, 2018



