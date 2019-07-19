Sonko’s war with Dp Ruto escalates as city hall orders for payment of debts

Deputy President William Ruto’s office is among the debtors thrust into the spotlight following Governor Mike Sonko’s planned crackdown.

In a report ran by Business Daily, Sonko’s office has published a notice seeking a consultant who will automate the debtors’ and creditors’ management platform with an aim of pursuing defaulters.

These defaulters include companies who fail to pay parking fees, unified business permits, house rent, markets’ fees, billboards advertising and land rates.

After the system is put in place, the collectors will be paid in commission for all the monies collected.

“The overall objective of the assignment is to reduce the amount of county debts and liabilities and put in place sustainable long-term debt and liabilities management structures,” read the notice in part.

The most notable debtor of the Nairobi County currently is the DP’s office which owes Ksh189.08 million for 113 parking spots on Harambee Avenue.

The office also owes Ksh14.06 million for 10 parking slots along Parliament Lane dating back to 2014.

City Hall currently owes Ksh66.6 billion to contractors, a rise from Ksh55.5 billion in 2017.

In 10 months leading to June, the county collected Ksh8.8 billion in revenue which was a drop from Ksh9.8 billion generated in a similar period in 2017.

The county government is also mulling over setting up a debt factoring clause where private entities pay dues in advance at a discounted rate.