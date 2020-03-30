Sonko’s headgear can detect Covid-19 symptoms 5 meters away

Nairobi Governore Mike Sonko set the internet ablaze when he appeared on TV wearing a bigsized headgear while supervising the ongoing fumigation exercise in the city.
Unknown to many, the headgear is not your usual helmet used by mortobike operators and engineers on site,but a scientifically designed protective cover that has been used by health officers across the world.
The helmets were designed by technology firm Kuang-chi, which is based in Shenzhen, southern China .
It has been used by thousand of Chinese citizens in the cities of Shanghai,Chengdiu and Shenzhen.
They boost of high tech installation of a detective camera which can scan the body temperatures of anyone within a five-meter radius.
When someone with high temperature exceeding 37.3 is within the 5 meter distance,a small alarm is triggered.
It also has a speaker which automatically announces the body temperatures of those passing by.
