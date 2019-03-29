“SONKO Was Chosen By God, He’ll Be Re-elected In 2022 If He Vies” – OWUOR Prophesies

By Jacinter Kamau

DAVID OWUOR also known as the mightiest Prophet of God has once again sparked a stir by prophesying that the current governor of Nairobi Governor MIKE MBUVI SONKO is a gift from God to the people of Nairobi.

Speaking yesterday during a short prayer service in his residence, the Mightiest prophet said that governor Sonko was chosen by God to come and fight the cartels that are hell-bent on stealing the commonwealth of the Capital City.

According to one of the church members who spoke to us, the man of God was in the middle of the prayer when the lord revealed to him about the leadership of Nairobi. God instructed him to assure the people of Nairobi that their County is headed towards the right direction and that under the leadership of governor Sonko, they are in safer hands.

The lord also revealed to the prophet that his disciples are protecting the governor from dangerous cartels since he is righteous and does what pleases him by taking care of the needs of the poor. He mentioned his recent visit to West Pokot and Turkana County where he distributed foodstuff and other humanitarian items worth more than Sh25million.

“The lord has revealed to me about the leader of Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko. The lord says that he is the one who chose the governor and that no one goes against him will succeed. Governor Sonko has a favor from God because he has a clean heart. There is no other leader who can spend more than Sh25million from his pocket to go and feed starving people of God because they are greedy. That is why he has managed to run the city diligently without a deputy. In fact, that is why the President likes him. The lord has revealed to me that should Sonko vie again in 2022, he will be re-elected” Said the prophet.

The prophet also acknowledged the efforts by Akothe and prayed for both of them for helping the needy.