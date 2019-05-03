SONKO To Export Stray Dogs To China, County To Spend Sh500K To Catch Them, Not Sh100m

Nairobi governor H.E. Mike sonko has dismissed rumors going round social media that the county government will spend sh100million to eliminate stray dogs. He said that is politics of 2022 and he knows the creators of the same.

Instead, the Governor has instructed his administration to identify a team of dog catchers to eliminate all the stray dogs.

According to the county boss, all stray dogs caught will be exported to China and earn the county government revenue.

While talking to the Star, he also said that the county might consider selling them locally to Chinese who live in Kenya.

In China, dogs are edible and dog meat is a popular delicacy just like mbuzi here in Kenya. The Chinese love Mbuzi choma.

The governor said he is not ready to face the Senate ove ridiculous expenditures.

“It is ridiculous for someone who also aspires to become the Governor of Nairobi, to create such propaganda and malign my name. No person in his right mind can spend even Sh5m to eliminate stray dogs. In fact, we will catch those dogs and export them to China where they eat them or even sell them to the Chinese who live here. That way, we’ll get some revenue” Said governor Sonko.