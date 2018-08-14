”Ruto’s Weston Hotel and Taj Mall Will Be Demolished”- Gov Sonko Confirms

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is not playing, he has vowed to ensure all private property on grabbed land will be demolished notwithstanding status of the beneficiaries.

The County boss has asked his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu, once a close ally, to keep off the city county’s affairs, particularly the ongoing demolition of buildings on riparian land.

Hon Waititu whose dumb take on the demolitions had made him a subject of on line ridicule and troll for suggesting that instead of bringing down buildings worth billions of shillings, the government should consider moving the river.

“If your house is near a river, you should be told to move the river at [your] own cost. Demolishing houses is not a solution. Honestly speaking, it’s such a big loss,” he said.

Sonko took to social media to fault his colleague.

“My good friend and colleague should concentrate on his county. He should know we don’t mix friendship with work,” Mr Sonko posted on Face book.

“Nothing”, he said, will be spared if found to be on riparian land in the capital.

“Even Weston [Hotel], my Buru Buru Casurina cocobeach plot, Taj Mall and many other buildings shall not be spared if found to be on riparian or public land,” said Mr Sonko.

Sonko even challenged Waititu to shed light on the status of a petrol station allegedly constructed on a grabbed public access road at the junction of Mihango and Njiru.

