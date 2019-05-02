SONKO Takes Up Role Of Nairobi Senator, Stops Zimmerman Demolitions

By Marcus Njuguna

Nairobi Governor MIKE SONKO has stopped with immediate effect, the ongoing Zimmerman demolitions by cartels who were illegally hiding behind the President’s name.

Sonko who was accompanied by Roysambu Member of County Assembly hon Peter Warutere, warned cartels against hiding behindthe name of the Kenyatta family when grabbing public utilities.

According to the governor, the fiat to halt demolitions came from the President when he consulted him after learning of the same.

Sonko blamed the Senator of Nairobi for not doing is oversight job of ensuring the people of Nairobi are protected.

According to the area MCA hon Warutere, the buildings were okayed by relevant authorities and occupants are innocent.

Warutere said a gang of cartels were misusing the police in oppressing the innocent wananchi. He confessed that a contingent of 200 police officers were being redied to go and guard the demolitions.

Sonko warned Nairobi PPO Mr. Ndolo against conniving with cartels to harass innocent Kenyans. He told him to change or be changed and taken elsewhere.