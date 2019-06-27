SONKO takes Machakos County by storm, drives the last nail on ALFRED MUTUA political grave (video)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has today rocked Machakos town a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua dared him.

According to Kenya’s top politica pundits, Mutua who has announced his interest in vying for the President of Kenya in 2022, feels threatened by Sonko’s fast rising popularity countrywide.

Mutua travelled all the way from Machakos to Nairobi just to criticise the neglected statue of Tom Mboya unbeknownst to him that the national monuments are under the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Speaking to thousands of attendees in Machakos town, Governor Sonko called for calmness and peace and said he wants to see the Kamba people united.

