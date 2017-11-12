Governor Sonko Secures Release of Sh65b from National Government, Confirms He Is Fully In Control In City Hall

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has secured the release of ks 65 billion, the money that was being held by National government since the days when Kidero was in charge at City Hall.

After a 5-hour meeting with the President, the national government was satisfied with the strategies put on board by the current leadership at the County and agreed to release the cash.

President Kenyatta attested that he has faith in Governor Sonko given the radical changes he has brought to City Hall since he took over from Kidero.

Despite his jovial relationship with the Jubilee administration, Governor Kidero failed to get the money released because he could not account for what he was given.

When Kidero was at the helm, corruption was evidently rampant. Daily collections ended into the pockets of a few individuals who were close to the governor.

During the Kidero era, City hall collected a paltry Ksh8 million but when Sonko took over, he sealed corruption loopholes and skyrocketed the daily collections to more than Ksh60 million a day.



Unlike Kidero, Sonko is widely accepted across the political divide due to his no-nonsense attitude towards corruption and the oppression of the poor.

He has managed to chase cartels away from City Hall, the same cartels that were in bed with the Kidero administration.