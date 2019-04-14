SONKO Rescues Gor Mahia FC, donates 1million as Ruto fails to share the loot

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has stuck to his ways once again dishing out Ksh 1 million to Gor Mahia players ahead of their Sunday evening CAF Confederations Cup clash with RS Berkane here in Morocco.

Citizen Digital has exclusively learnt that the governor wired some Ksh. 500,000 to the team captain Haron Shakava to receive on behalf of the players via Western Union, with a promise that the balance will be wired tomorrow (Monday).

“Gor Mahia is a club representing Kenya. It is unfortunate that they had travel challenges. I was requested to boost their morale ahead of the game tonight, so I have sent the players 1 million shillings. It doesn’t matter if they win or lose tonight, they are our team in the competition,”Sonko said.



A screen shot of the transaction showing the amount sent to team captain Haron Shakava.

Gor ‘s camp has been rocked following disjointed travel plans. Governor Sonko has in the past run to the rescue of the team, buying them air-tickets to honour intentional matches.