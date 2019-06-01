Sonko beats DP Ruto round one, takes over as the real Commander-In-Chief of hustlers!

Well, the real King of the hustlers’ nation has finally stepped forward sinking deeper DP Ruto’s hypocrisy and pretence of being hustler in Chief.

Governor Mike Sonko the well known hustler and defender of the power today stepped out as commanderInChief a f the hustler s world, donning the CinC regalia of The Nairobi City county as he led the Madaraka day celebrations.

DP Ruto’s narrative of a poor background was busted after his neighbour confirmed that the family of Ruto were among the richest on their location since they engaged in large scale farming mainly Maize, wheat and dairy cows, they supplied thousands of bags of maize to NCPB and also hundrends of litres of milk daily to the KCC.

Governor Sonko is the Slum-King a real hustler who never steals from the poor and has empowered many though his Sonko Rescue Team

