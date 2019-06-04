Sonko owes Esther Passaries no apology, FIDA can go to hell

By Imboko Toll
Those women at FIDA led by Theresa Omolo,that are calling for SONKO to apologise to Passaris or face prosecution are hypocrites and can go to hell.
Most of them are unmarried idlers who do not respect men. In fact, it is Passaris who should apologise to Sonko for attacking him first.
If Sonko had told those very words to a man, nobody would be asking him to apologize. Esther Passaris attacked Sonko in public.
She got a rebuttal the Kenyan political way. Let us stop pretending that in this country you can talk to a fellow politician the way she did and expect to be treated with kid gloves.
Politics world over is dirty. When you get into it do not expect to be mollycoddled. When you punch you will be punched…your gender not withstanding.
I am also told she has acknowledged that the recording trending is true even though some parts have been doctored.
Politicians fuck and fight all the time. Then they fool you. Stop saying Sonko should respect women. He replied to her in the same manner she had talked.
Respect is earned and Esther should just be respected by how she treats others and carry herself around. Not because she is a woman. Plus, we are all equal.
That is why I like Aisha Jumwa somehow. She is just fighting her battles without bringing her gender into it all the time.
And all these women defending Passaris have not defended her. We are in the equality era. The women in politics should just fight for their place as humans and stop invoking gender all the time.
They knew what they were getting into. To be fair Passaris has not invoked her gender. It’s other haters and supporters who have. She just walked away.
Anyway most of the women politicians are not any different from their male counterparts as you heard in that clip. They will do anything to stay in power.
Comments
Mkenyamkenya says
Sonko was once denied this pu**y, now he’s bitter. He should just be a man and stop laying bare his bitterness. He might think he is shaming Passaris but we see through the plot. Majamaa kama hawa tunawa helewa. Jinga Kabisa.
ELISHA GEORGE says
You all right with exceptiol of equality…. no way Man was moulded every part by God but a woman is just alittle fraction of man… and God proved it when He recognised only Jacob’s sons… when Israelites were to be counted only men were counted… Jesus had only male apostles… when he sents the 70 only men took part…. when he fed the multitudes only men were counted though women were many and consumed much….. the consitituition was mean to lure women only to get their votes .MAN IS NO EQUAL TO AWOMAN Man reflects God.
Mkenyamkenya says
Come to think of it. I wonder what he is recording on his Mother, wife and daughter. When things don’t go his way you’ll probably see what he unleashes. Grown men don’t behave like so. If he was any of my sibling or anybody related to me I would sit him down and let him know that he is a son, a man, a Dad and a husband, and hence should behave like so. There are some things he ought to think twice before he acts. If wazees handled things this way, we would have long been finished. Completely not a presidential or even a governor material. Nairobi-ans just voted for a Trump version earlier than Americans did. I can see who he’s an example to. Respect and decorum should be shown even to kids who know nothing about it. ANALOGY, If someone shits on the dinning table, you dont do the same to show you are greater or can match them, but instead you first sit them down and let the see it from your point of view then guide them accordingly.