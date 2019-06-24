“SONKO ndio Kiboko ya wakora hii Nairobi” – Bishop NGANGA is back with another surprise

By Elias Makori

Controversial preacher Bishop James Maina Nganga yesterday evening shocked faithfuls by saying Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is the only man who can bring change to this country if elected President.

In an audio clip that has been doing rounds on social media, the Bishop was speaking during the Sunday evening service in his NENO Evangelism church, when he praised the Nairobi boss for his courage when dealing with city cartels.

Speaking in Swahili dialect, Bishop Nganga said only Sonko has managed to deal with cartels whom he said are from Mt. Kenya region. He said having a Kikuyu governor in 2022 will re-introduce cartels back in the city.

He said Sonko needed just one more term as governor then vie for the Presidency. He also told the church that if Nairobi had a Kikuyu governor, he would promote cartels and the city would be messy.

According to Bishop Nganga, the only man who is courageous enought to succeed President Kenyatta is Mike Sonko. He said cartels don’t fear Uhuru anymore and that it is only Sonko who can tear them apart.

“Hii Nairobi imejaa wakora na Sonko ndio dawa ya wakora hapa Nairobi. Na hawa makatels ni hii watu yetu tu wakikuyu na ule mtu anawaweza ni Sonko tu sababu yeye hawaogopi. Sonko akimaliza kipindi yake 2022 asimame Urais sababu yeye ndio ataleta change hii Kenya. Yeye ndio atapamaliza ufisadi” Said Bishop Nganga in Swahili.