SONKO: “I wish my sister PASSARIS quick recovery and good health”

By A.N. Amenya

Nairobi boss Mike Sonko has wished his Woman Rep Esther Passaris well as she recovers from her successful surgery.

Speaking today morning, the Nairobi governor said despite their differences, Passaris remains his sister whom he loves and respects.

He said it saddens him to see her bedridden and pledged his prayers for her.

“It saddens my herat to see my sister in that condition but I thank God she is convalescing well. I pray that God heals her so that she can serve her people. Despite our past differences, Passaris remains my sister whom I respect. I wish her quickest recovery and I pray that she gets out of that hospital bed. Our sister needs our prayers, support and care at this time” said the Governor.