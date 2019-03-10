“SONKO Has Performed Better Than Most Of you” RAILA Warns Lazy ODM Governors

By Brian Ogamba Ongera

Former Prime Minister RAILA AMOLO ODINGA also known as the father of devolution has warned underperforming ODM governors against eating tax payer’s money instead of putting it into good use.

Speaking while having lunch with a couple of governors among them Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Nairobi governor Mike Sonko after attending a prayer service in Jamia Mosque, Baba told ODM governors especially those from Nyanza that they have let him down. A Personal Assistant to a governor who was present at the time has revealed to the corridors of power.

According to the informer remains unnamed for job security reasons, Baba cracked a joke that did not seem to sink well with governors Cornel Rasanga – Siaya, Peter Anyang Nyongo – Kisumu and Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama. Raila expressed his approval ratings over Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s performance by using him as a case study to rate poorly performing governors.

The informer also said that Raila ridiculed the governors for parading ridiculous commodities during the devolution conference that ended in Kirinyaga County.

“I am the one who brought devolution but my own governors have let me down completely. Look at Nairobi County, Sonko here has done better than most of you because he has improved Nairobi. If you look at every ward in Nairobi, something is going on. But my own governors have let me down completely. The other day you embarrassed me at the devolution conference. You had nothing to display. I was shocked that Mzee Nyagarama displayed bananas cabbages while others exhibited fish as if they create that fish” Said Raila as people burst into laughter.