Governor Sonko Gifts Cuban Doctors Private Gyms and Swimming Pools

According to Business Daily, the invitation, which required realtors to provide quotations for houses located within designated UN Blue Zones, warned that realtors risked being penalised for giving false information regarding their properties.

The targeted zones are mostly inhabited by a high number of expatriates— including the nearly 5,000 employees of the United Nations Environmental Programme, UN Habitat among other agencies.

The list of top end neighbourhoods that befit the specifications of the tender includes Karen, Lang’ata, Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Muthangari, Spring Valley, Muthaiga, Lower Kabete, Kitisuru, Westlands, Highridge, Loresho and Windsor among other posh areas.

Kenya’s affluent community as well as senior government and political leaders also resides in these areas.

Web review of the rental prices in the targeted estates found that a three- bedroom furnished house with a rooftop swimming pool goes for Sh140,000 a month in Kilimani while a similar stand-alone unit along Adams Arcade area on Ngong Road is priced at Sh200,000 a month.

In Kilimani, similar houses are priced at Sh230,000, in Kileleshwa Sh150,000 while one located along Kikambala Road, Kilimani in a duplexes’ complex goes for Sh250,000.

In Lavington’s Kunde area, a fully furnished bungalow is leasing for Sh250,000 a month while a one storeyed facility within Runda goes for Sh400,000. In Kitisuru, realtors are asking for Sh300,000 while Loresho area is asking for Sh350,000 per month.