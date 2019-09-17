SONKO emerges top among best performing governors, puts State House cartels to total shame

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Nairobi governor Dr. Mike Sonko has been ranked third best performing governor in the recently concluded approval ratings where Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was ranked first and Kakamega’s Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya second.

The research was conducted by London based think Tank ALL AFRICA ADVISORS through the opinion pollconducted across all counties.

Sonko’s stellar performance puts to shame State House cartels who have been spending sleepless nights trying to bring him down by fabricating all manner of scandals to make him look bad.

During the ranking, it was proved that the top three performers put each and every coin to good use and managed the people’s commonwealth well.