Sonko depressed as NMS rolls out massive projects, overshadowed, won’t be re-elected

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Monday, November 9, hit back at Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the garbage menace in the city.

Sonko had on November 8, faulted the General Badi-led outfit for the heaps of garbage witnessed in some Nairobi estates.

“Nairobi Super Governor who is also the President of the Republic of Kenya and commander in chief of Defence forces Uhuru Kenyatta and Saddam Hussein (referring to General Badi) really overworking in Pipeline Embakasi South Constituency.

“Keep up with the good job,” he ironically stated as he shared a picture of garbage at Pipeline estate.

In a rejoinder, however, on November 9, NMS alleged that the heaps of garbage were a result of saboteurs adding that they were working to ensure collection of the dirt.

“As saboteurs and detractors heap garbage on timelines, NMS and the people of Nairobi desirous and fully cognizant of their role in a clean environment are at work each day 3000 tonnes against meagre kilos collected in the past closer to a clean city, a green city,” the organisation fired back.

The county government and NMS have been at odds over the provision of services in Nairobi with the garbage contracts still under Sonko’s administration.

In a previous statement, NMS disclosed that it had increased its daily garbage collection capacity from 1,000 tonnes to 3,000 across Nairobi.

Badi also stated that in order to facilitate the cleaning of Nairobi’s streets, the NMS plans to build waste storage stations in all 17 sub-counties. The waste collected will be sorted and categorised at these facilities.

NMS has also reactivated 21 garbage collection trucks that had been grounded for a while and hence have increased the fleet to enhance the waste collection.

“We have also engaged NYS to provide trucks, machinery which have been facilitating waste collection throughout the City,” Badi stated in October 2020.

With an estimated population of about 5 million people, Nairobi County produces nearly 2,500 tonnes of waste per day.

In October 2020, while flagging off the Ngong River clean up exercise, General Badi announced that Nairobians may soon be required to set aside one day of the month for cleanup activities.

“Each and every citizen of Nairobi County is supposed to dedicate one day a month in a clean up exercise of the area. This is going to come into law and it will be a must,” the General declared.