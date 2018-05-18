Sonko BOMBSHELL LIST Of Deputy Governor Nominees In case MCAs Reject Miguna; Annoys Mt Kenya Mafia Cartels Further

Confidential sources indicate that beleaguered Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is digging deeper in the war with Mt Kenya mafia who are angered by his move to dismantle cartels in City hall.

After a section of Jubilee leaders led by vice chairman David Murathe rejected the nomination of Miguna Miguna for vetting as the new deputy governor, Sonko a bombshell list that he will pick from incase MCAs reject Miguna.

Top on the list just after Miguna Miguna includes names of prominent Kenyans who are known for their hard stand against corruption and bad governance ; they include

1.John Githongo’

2. Maina Kiai

3. Dr David Ndii

4. Mwalimu Mati

5. Cyprian Nyamwamu

6. Boniface Mwangi

7. Retired Reverend Timothy Njoya

8. Hon Martha Karua

These is the list that sends shockwaves to Mt Kenya mafia for most of those in the list come from the region but hate how a few elites have manipulated the system to continue holding powerwith backing of powerful cartels

