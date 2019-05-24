SONKO bails out 50 helpless petty offenders from Langata Women Prison

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has bailed out 50 convicts and petty offenders from Lang’ata Women Prison.

Speaking in Langata Women Prison where he had visited female inmates, the Nairobi boss urged youth to engage in building the nation rather than engaging in crime.

While paying their fines, Sonko urged them to go and be responsible citizens and eschew engaging in criminal activities that’ll send them back to prison.

He also promised to help them jumpstart their lives after prison by offering them financial assistance.