So what is unique in a deputy president eating githeri? what else will Ruto do to impress the voters? bullshit !

Now William Kipchirchir grew up a child of a peasant. He grew up eating githeri and mursik and even managu and other food that is edible but erroneously associated to the poor .

How is it news then when he, today eats what his stomach is accustomed to? What he ate when growing up? It would not even be news for Uhuru to eat githeri because it is an African delicacy.

It can only be news and down to earth if Ruto returns the money that he has earned unfairly which could constitute 98% of is wealth to the poor for them to enjoy save level of good life .



You are a CS and you love githeri then we shall have breaking fake news any time they eat githeri. Ruto try other things and forget those subtle grandstanding and pretence ….

Ruto will soon be Hawking sweets and masks in the streets of Sugoi and Kapseret to try and hoodwink the masses that he is a hawker and that he cares about them .

So what is unique in a deputy president or even the president eating githeri? Is it an agreed principle that githeri should is the food for the poor and not be eaten by a deputy president or those in power?

By posing to eat githeri one is trying to show us that he should not be eating githeri and because of the love for the poor he can eat their fealthy food. It is a reverse condescension and sense of self importance.

It is a subtle pride and we have evidence that after the pretences, Ruto calls a doctor to have through medical examination …But you must use the poor to pride yourself how you are down to earth while we do know your love for earthly wealth is insatiable.

Why can’t Ruto eat this Githeri at home. Eating and drinking are such instinctive biological functions and I don’t know why one would want us to know that he or she eats this or that .

However we understand Ruto desperation to create a class society in Kenya and take advantage of the lowest class by posing like them and giving them handouts.

By Lempaa Soyinka via Facebook