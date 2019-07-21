Skipping Corruption! Why Uhuru, Sonko avoided Waititu’s daughter wedding

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, were not able to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, on Saturday.

He applauded Kenya’s cooperative movement for the invaluable role it has played in the country’s progress.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours the modernized New KCC Factory during the commissioning of the facility in Dandora, Nairobi County on July 20, 2019.

Kenya’s cooperative movement is ranked the best in Africa and seventh-best globally with an asset base of more than Ksh1 trillion.

To enhance the contribution of SACCOs in the economic growth of the country, the president vowed that the government will increase policy interventions to fix identified loopholes in the sector.

“The New KCC Factory is particularly important because it supports the government’s agenda on manufacturing, and provides employment for the local community as well. I congratulate the board and management of New KCC for the achievement,” Sonko commented.

They both later made an impromptu visit to Kenya Railways Nairobi Terminal and Yard, to assess the ongoing revamp of the Nairobi railway commuter services.

Kenya Railways had hatched a plan to speed up traffic in Nairobi by refurbishing 40 coaches which will ply the Ruiru-CBD centre route.

The coaches are expected to provide an alternative form of transport that will reduce the dependency of vehicles which in turn will decrease traffic congestion.

Despite the head of state’s very tight schedule, he was well represented at the nuptial by his own mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta as well as his brother Muhoho Kenyatta.