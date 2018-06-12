Simba wa Nyeri Ngunjiri Attacks Team Tangatanga led by loud mouth Murkomen

Three Jubilee leaders were embroiled in a war of words during a church service in Nyeri over Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu alias Simba wa Nyeri labelled Murkomen and his team who move around campaigning fro DP Ruto ‘Tanga tanga squad’ in a social media post that rubbed Murkomen he wring way.

“Let me take this opportunity to welcome Murkomen and Ichung’wa and other members of the Tanga Tanga squad to Nyeri. I wish I had known earlier that you were coming and I would have happily joined you,” he posted.

To which the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator responded that he had not come to ‘Tanga Tanga’ but had been invited to take part in Biblical sanctioned process of building a church.

“I was a Sunday school teacher and if mheshimiwa had gone to Sunday school like I did, he would have known that it is in the Scripture that you should participate in church building,” he said.

Murkomen and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah Ichung’wa criticized Ngunjiri, saying the MP was fighting the DP, who is the automatic successor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the church in Ngunjiri’s constituency and in the MP’s absence, Murkomen said Ngunjiri’s position had put him out of favour with the establishment.

Comparing him to Ichung’wa, Murkomen alluded that the Nyeri Town MP would not have an easy time defending his seat in 2022 unless he toed the line.

He said Ichung’wa was re-elected unopposed since he had accomplished much for his Kikuyu constituents by virtue of his close relationship with President Kenyatta and DP Ruto.

Ngunjiri, who arrived just as Ichung’wa was addressing congregants, maintained that the leaders were disrespecting the President and threatening Jubilee’s ability to achieve its mandate by engaging in political campaigns.

When it was his turn on the microphone, Ngunjiri said that he was the son of a clergyman and understood the Scripture very well. “I’ve heard someone say that I need to be very careful if I want to be elected in 2022. It is only God who knows about 2022. The work we were elected to do is to help Uhuru fulfill his agenda,” he said.