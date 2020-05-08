”Silence is not defeat and in silence we plan for your defeat”- Frustrated Governor Sonko cries all night

Frustrated Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has confessed he is undergoing tough times, he suffers from sleepless nights and has resorted to not only curse his tormentors but also scheme a much more strong come back.

“SILENCE IS NOT DEFEAT AND IN SILENCE WE PLAN FOR YOUR DEFEAT”- Sonko posted on his official social media handles few minutes to mid night. Earlier in the night Sonko had posted another strong quote, thus: “Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness. The beast in me is sleeping, not dead,” he posted the quote accompanied by the photo of a lion.

The quote was interpreted by many to be directed at his nemesis Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho with whom they have had a runIns lately especially how the Nairobi Metropolitan moves to take over all staff working for Nairobi County government. Sonko warned Kibicho and other State bureaucrats and cartels against taking his “kindness” for weakness after which he proclaimed himself a “beast”. Well, may be Sonko is weak and was only posting after having one too many at his residence.

Agian around 3:00am, the very ungodly hours, Sonko was back on Facebook where he confessed he has been lacking sleep in the past days and that he often turns to gospel music for solace.

“Siku hizi usingizi ikikosa mi uskiza tu Gospel kama mtu wa choir (Nowadays when I get insomnia, I listen tpo gospel music like a choir master). One of my best favourite gospel songs, HUNIACHI by Reuben kigame and Gloria muliro.”

“Below are students from THIKA SCHOOL FOR THE BLIND singing the same song. I should visit the school when schools reopen to reward the choir just for a special dedication on this powerful song,” he posted alongside a video of the choir singing.

The long night continued as at 4am, he was back to social media, this time with a funny tik tok video on how cheating husbands are surviving the quarantine.

Sonko is a slum dog patron, will the beast in him awaken and cause havoc to his tormentors, there are those who think DP Ruto should go the extreme and appoint Sonko his runningmate to help mobilise the hustlers. Sonko is a practical hustler unlike Ruto who is an outright greedy Cartel hiding in the Church, Kenyans hate hypocrisy but do reward bad boys and criminals. If Sonko agrees to be Ruto runningmate trust me you, the competition will have to work extra hard go cross the finish line with 50%+ 1 vote. Good thing is that the mafia that rule are fairly comfortable with Sonko than Ruto.

