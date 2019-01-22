Siaya Governorship: Inside Orengo’s sleepless night as Raila and Tuju’s friendship deepens

Emerging details indicate that the growing romance between opposition leader Raila Odinga and his political nemesis Raphael Tuju is already causing jitters in Siaya county.

Raila and the former Rarieda lawmaker seem to have revived their initial romance as a result of the former Premier’s March 9 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9 2018.

Tuju who is a close ally of Uhuru and the Secretary-General of his ruling Jubilee Party has been an unwanted figure in Nyanza ever since their paths crossed with the region’s kingpin Raila Odinga.

According to our sources, the Cabinet Minister without portfolio could be eyeing the Siaya gubernatorial seat in 2022 with rumours going around that Raila is allegedly set to endorse him courtesy of their renewed closeness.



So far, two candidates have declared the interest to face off each other in the battle, these being Siaya Senator James Orengo who doubles up as Raila’s longtime close ally.

The other is Tuju’s successor in Rarieda Nicholas Gumbo who is, however, considered more of a rebel and others who are yet to openly declare their interests in the seat.



The paper says that some of the aspirants and their handlers are already afraid that Tuju’s entrance might complicate their plans because, besides his renewed closeness with the ODM party leader, he is known for a good development record.