”Shut Down Your Kiosk Governor Campaigns, don’t be a spoiler, Join Sonko”- Uhuru Mocks Peter Kenneth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked independent candidate Peter Kenneth to withdraw from Nairobi governor race in favour of Mike Sonko.

Kenneth lost to the Nairobi Senator in the Jubilee party primaries in April. The two are to face incumbent ODM Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 polls.

Sonko’s running mate is Polycarp Igathe who was Vivo Energy managing director.

“It is time to abandon your bid and support the winning team of Sonko-Igathe,” Uhuru said during a rally in Nairobi on Friday.

“Peter Kenneth, njoo tufanye kazi, kazi yako tuko nayo. Mji wa Nairobi wachia Mike Sonko ambaye watu walichagua,” the President added.

Uhuru asked residents to vote for Jubilee candidates as the party has picked a team that understands their needs.

The President spoke strongly for Jubilee’s candidates in Nairobi, including Mike Mbuvi Sonko for Governor, Johnson Sakaja for Senator and Rachel Shebesh for Women’s Representative. He also urged support for local MP and MCA candidates.

The President’s meet-the-people tour of Nairobi comes hot on the of his campaign blitz in the Coast region where his message urging residents to elect all Jubilee candidates was warmly received.

“We can only beat our competitors by having a united front in the elections…from the presidency to MCA seats in Nairobi.

“We know you have suffered under the current county leadership but we assure you that Sonko and his team will transform that.

“The time to restore the glory of Nairobi is now and you hold the key to that change. Vote for Jubilee candidates and you will see how we will transform this city.”

The President also asked Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru to support Jubilee candidate John Kiarie who won the ticket during the primaries.

“I know Denno more than most of you and he is my friend. I am calling on him to help us win. Once Jubilee is elected we will be with him in the government.”

Waweru bowed out of the county chief race last year after allegedly being sidelined by key Jubilee Party politicians.

The MP then opted to defend his seat but lost the nominations to comedian John Kiarie. He then became an independent candidate.