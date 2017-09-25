SHOWDOWN: Raila NASA Issues Notice To Police For Mass Demonstrations Against IEBC As Uhuru Warns of Serious Consequences

A showdown is expected in Nairobi on Tuesday as NASA and Jubilee supporters are planning to stage demonstrations outside IEBC offices.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday called on his supporters to come out in large numbers to demonstrate at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi. NASA Co Principal Moses Wetangula today carified that the opposition will not storm IEBC but will hold massive demonstrations in Nairobi to demand dismisal of Chiloba and others who are now under criminal investigation.

Ealier on Monday afternoon the NASA brigade formally notified Nairobi area police chief of the proposed demonstrations in Nairobi, this is in line with the constitution and therefore Police are expected to guide and protect the demonstrators.

The protest follows the Supreme Court verdict which saw the declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as winner of the presidential election nullified.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned NASA supporters of serious consequences if they destroy property during the Tuesday demonstrations against IEBC.







