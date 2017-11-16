SHOWDOWN In Nairobi As NASA Ignores Police Ban Of NRM Kamukunji Rally

A showdown is looming in Nairobi today after police banned a rally planned by the NASA coalition.

The opposition says the Kamukunji meeting will go on despite police claiming it will disrupt the ongoing KCSE exams.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said KNEC had written to them over the rally saying it may affect the examinations progress.

The nearest school to the Kamukunji grounds is more than two kilometres away.

Dozens of anti-riot police have been mobilised and positioned at various places ready for action after NASA said they will go on with their plan.

The situation is likely to escalate when NASA leader Raila Odinga arrives at JKIA on Friday.

Police have said they will not allow his supporters to welcome him at the facility citing security reasons.

“Organisers of the grand welcome invite supporters to a major rally. The rally will be a dress rehearsal for the Friday grand welcome,” Siaya Senator James Orengo said in a statement on Monday.

“This is part of our continuing journey of ensuring electoral justice and putting an end to the evil culture of sham elections with pre-determined outcomes. Together we shall triumph.”

Miguna Miguna on Sunday asked the Opposition chief’s supporters to welcome him at JKIA. He did not specify Raila’s arrival time.

“The National Resistance Movement and NASA coalition invite millions of patriots to walk to JKIA and welcome the people’s president.”