Showdown looms in Eldoret ahead of president Uhuru’s tour

Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago has denounced reports that the county is tensed ahead of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit on Friday.

Speaking to the media, the governor highlighted that Eldoret residents were eagerly waiting for the president as it would create business opportunities for the county residents.

“The truth of the matter is, there is no tension here, there is no political tension whatsoever, we are looking forward to this event.

“If you look around, even before the d-day, wananchi are hanging around here because they are eager, the event means a lot in this town in terms of investment,” the governor maintained.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his Deputy William Ruto during a past function

The Head of State will preside over the re-launch of Rivatex, a textile factory that collapsed after two decades of neglect.

The Eldoret county boss urged Kenyans to denounce earlier reports that had been run by the media of tension in his county.

Prior reports on Thursday had indicated that Deputy President William Ruto was expected to accompany his boss during the visit. The publication had reported that there was a conflict about the list of politicians who would be allowed to speak at the event.

“President Kenyatta’s handlers were uncomfortable with Mr Sudi (Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi) speaking at the event and preferred the speeches be limited to the Uasin Gishu senator, governor and Mr Ruto before President Kenyatta makes his speech,” the publication reported.

Sudi is the legislator representing the constituency where the textile company is located. His sentiments are often regarded as controversial.