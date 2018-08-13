SHOWDOWN: Governor Waititu Confronts Uhuru And Sonko Over Demolitions On Riparian Land

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Sunday told off President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the ongoing demolitions of buildings in Nairobi which sit on riparian land.

Waititu who owns dozens of buildings in Nairobi with majority of them sitting on riparian land, has come out to defend the land grabbers in Nairobi by opposing the ongoing demolitions under the Nairobi regeneration programme.

Waititu has controversially demanded for diversion of rivers in Nairobi to pave for construction of buildings on riparian land.

On Sunday President Kenyatta said he fully backs the demolitions led by Governor Sonko adding that he’s ready to lose friends in the ongoing war against impunity in Kenya.

Waititu who is a former Embakasi MP is a landlord of several buildings in Eastlands with most of them sitting on riparian or grabbed land.

