Exposed: Machakos Gubernatorial hopeful Wavinya Ndeti submitted fake academic certificates to IEBC

Serious inconsistencies in the academic certificates of Wavinya Ndeti that she used to last year to contest the Machakos Gubernatorial elections are now the source speculation whether the firebrand politician might have misled the IEBC and used fake academic credentials.

The inconsistencies there in a glaring and questionable.

In one of the certificates she has a Master’s of Business Administration in Marketing from the Heriot – Watt University in the United Kingdom.

This degree was awarded on 25th January, 1996. She is referred in the degree certificate as Petti Wavinya Oduwole yet in her identification card number 9344036 and other testimonials she is Wavinya Ndeti.

In another Masters degree of Business Administration in Strategic Information Systems from Heriot – Watt University in the United Kingdom the degree was awarded on 25th July, 1996.

She also was awarded Master of Science in Business System Analysis on 6th November, 1992.

She also acquired a Bachelor of Science degree in computing studies from South Bank University United Kingdom and the degree was awarded on 18th July, 1995 as Wavinya Oduwole.

She has Diploma in Computer System Design from the Association of computer professions in the United Kingdom this was awarded on 16th August, 1988 as Wavinya Oduwole.

A cursory scrutiny of the above academic documents has shown serious glaring inconsistencies that IEBC should not have missed before approving her name for gubernatorial candidature.

From the documents it is clear She obtained a master’s degree in 1992 before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in 1995.

Unless otherwise stated, the documents she presented to IEBC indicate that she acquired a degree in Master of Science in Business System Analysis on 6th November, 1992 this was before she acquired a degree in 1995, three years later.

We have also established that two of her Masters degrees she presented to IEBC in 2017 were obtained in a span of six months of the same year, 1996. These degrees are Master’s of Business Administration in Marketing obtained in 25th January 1996 and Masters degree of Business Administration in Strategic Information Systems obtained in 26th July 1996.

It is important to note that both these master’s degrees are obtained from the same university the Heriot – Watt University in the United Kingdom.

In most of these certificates the name of the person who acquired the certificates is Petti Wavinya Oduwole but the name on Wavinya’s ID card number 9344036 is specifically WAVINYA NDETI.

This comes to the light even after the Supreme court declared Alfred Mutua validly elected governor of Machakos.