MADNESS: Miguna Explains WHY and How General Nkaissery Was ‘KILLED’

Controversial political activist Miguna Miguna on Tuesday morning released rather shocking information on the circumstances surrounding the death of former Interior CS General Joseph Nkaissery.

Miguna said he was a close friend of Nkaissery and the former CS had confided in him of an alleged plot to have the 2017 election rigged.

General Joseph Ole Nkaissery was a good friend of mine and a disciplined Kenyan. He donated Kshs. 500,000 (the highest single donation) for my gubernatorial race in 2017. Days before he was murdered, we met… https://t.co/03cPgwIIup — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) August 6, 2018

The exiled Canadian lawyer further claimed that the former Interior CS had stayed put, refusing to be used to oversee the rigging or the violence that was likely to follow a flawed poll.



Drugged

Miguna claimed that Nkaissery’s position had led to his death as he was allegedly drugged with a lethal chemical after he declined to facilitate the alleged rigging scheme.

”When I telephoned General Nkaissery’s security detail, they claimed that the General collapsed and died “after we had returned from a one-hour jog.” Later, they claimed that “the General collapsed and died after he had changed into his tracksuit as we prepared to go jogging.” Yet when I caught up with them at the Lee Funeral Home, one whispered into my ears that “the General died at the Karen Hospital. The General was walking when we arrived at the hospital.”

The stories about The General’s last day had mutated like the IEBC’s figures that were being streamed to the public on August 8th and 9th, 2017”.– Miguna wrote on his Facebook page

The sensational post by Miguna was widely circulated on social media, with Kenyans divided on how to treat the information.

A majority of those who reacted questioned Miguna’s timing in releasing the information, more than a year after the General had passed on.

It was alleged that, nkaissery complained of chest pain, Somthing that happened when he arrived at his home after spending an evening at his regular watering hole in Karen /Bomas of Kenya. He was rushed to hospital and thats where he kicked the bucket. was he poisoned something that triggered heart attack ?

