Shock on Hon Boni Khalwale as DP Ruto may not offer him direct ticket for Kakamega governor 2022

By Onyinkwa Onyakundi

Senator Cleophas Malala was to host a political rally at the ‘historic’ Muliro Gardens on Saturday 4th May, several leaders from across the Luhya nation were expected to attend. Or to be more specific, the ‘handshake supporting ones’. Among those that were to grace the occasion include Francis Atwoli, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Wycliffe Oparanya, Dr Eseli Simiyu among others. I can’t say it’ll be lit, but the name ‘Muliro’ ~ ‘Omorero’ in Ekegusii ~ means fire!

Senator Moses Wetangula’s is a curious inclusion because whilst he claims that he’ll be on the Presidential ballot in 2022, his Deputy one Khalwale can’t stop yelling himself hoarse about how the Luhya nation ought to support William Ruto. And speaking of Khalwale and Ruto! What are the chances that when drawing up his team in the 2022 contest, the Chief Priest would hand Khalwale the Kakamega gubernatorial ticket?

The chances are pretty slim if you consider the fact that he would have to contend with competition from two opponents who ~ shoulder to shoulder ~ stand better chances. Anyone who saw his campaign for the Lugari seat must have wondered if Ayub Savula was gunning for the Parliamentary or the Gubernatorial seat.

He had a huge, flashy, well oiled and organised campaign that was quite evidently a ‘dress rehearsal’ for his Gubernatorial bid in 2022. Ayub Savula with his very very deep pockets could for instance offer to finance all the Tangatanga candidates in Kakamega and all Khalwale could probably counter with is a Bullfighting tournament in Malinya to be officially opened by the Chief Priest.

But even if Savula hadn’t thrown his hat into the race, the Tangatanga ticket still wouldn’t have landed on Khalwale’s broke ass lap. It’d have gone to Amina Mohammed because in a single package, she affords Tangatanga so many of those aesthetics that they so lack and so crave they wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to rope her in. She is a Muslim, a Woman, a CS, a Diplomat, a Somali and much more than Khalwale can offer Tangatanga! Just for you to understand the current dynamics in Tanga Tanga is the move by ex Uasin Gishu governr favourite Hon Bundotich aka Buzeki, he just dumped tanga tanga after it become clear that Ruto will not play it fair in 2022 nominations, Khalwale should know people !

Ambition and self belief are good, but Khalwale messed his political career up when he attempted to punch way too far above his weight when he left the bird he had in hand, and went for the ten that were in the bush. He should have just stayed on as Senator for another 5 years, and made his move in 2022.