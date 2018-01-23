Shock On DP Ruto As Nyeri Politicians Form Pro Gideon Moi 2022 Lobby

Nyeri politicians have formed a WhatsApp group to drum up support for Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s 2022 presidential bid.
‘Gideon Moi For President’ was formed on Sunday by 256 members, who said this is one of the strategies to have an alternative candidate for the region.
This move is likely to cause a stir among DP William Ruto’s supporters who believe Mt Kenya will return the favour after they backed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Moi has previously said he will run for the top seat come 2022.
“We are very serious on this. More is coming. We must have a Plan B because the election of Ruto will not be automatic. We are against being forced into a 2022 marriage,” a member, who sought anonymity, said yesterday.
Politician Steve Nderi said more strategies and even alliances have started taking shape and very soon there will be delegations heading to Kabarak for meetings.
