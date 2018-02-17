SHAME: See Biting Poverty In Tharaka Nithi Worse Than Kibera, Hon Kindiki Hypocrisy Exposed Badly

In the Photo Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki joins Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara in constructing a mudwalled classroom. Wow, similar ages were seen also from Elgeyo Marakwet county. Poverty levels higher than in Kibera yet area leaders are busy talking trash about other regions.

Meanwhile Kibera MP Hon Ken Okoth just opened new modern state of the art school complex in his constituency.

Then on TV you will hear Kindiki insulting Okoth and how Kibera is poor!

Tharaka Nithi residents are also told they are “in government”.

