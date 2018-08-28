Kenya Today

Shame as Government Officials Idle During Meeting with Trump While US Counterparts take Notes

Kenyan Government officials are known to be corrupt, lazy and incompetent.

But we expected them to disguise their bad behavior when President Uhuru Kenyatta tagged along some of them to his visit to the US yesterday.

The group looked like they were in a bar chatting with beer mates instead of a serious diplomatic meeting!

They were Completely disinterested in taking notes. Only President and one PS interested in notes.

Kenyans have reacted

