Shame as Government Officials Idle During Meeting with Trump While US Counterparts take Notes

Kenyan Government officials are known to be corrupt, lazy and incompetent.

But we expected them to disguise their bad behavior when President Uhuru Kenyatta tagged along some of them to his visit to the US yesterday.

The group looked like they were in a bar chatting with beer mates instead of a serious diplomatic meeting!

They were Completely disinterested in taking notes. Only President and one PS interested in notes.

Kenyans have reacted

Kwani the Kenyan delegation went to have tea only??? Compare to their American counterparts, notepads and all😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/7isfSyXnXs — Baba Leshan (@BabaLeshan) August 28, 2018

As usual, Kenyan delegations can't carry their own pen & paper to take notes in a meeting. Apparently they have SSD drives in their heads & identic memories. Kwanza Monicah Juma & Rotich you'd think their foreheads are made of Intel i9 with 2TB capacity. 😒 #KenyaUSrelations pic.twitter.com/Jwc6E6Vw5s — Michael Mburu (@MichaelMburu_) August 27, 2018

Hio lusungu haikuwangi mchezo mnaezakosa kitu ya kuandika😁😁 — Eng.Geff Kinuthia (@Major_geff) August 27, 2018