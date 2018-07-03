SEVERAL Baringo MCAs Beaten For Disrespecting Senator Gideon Moi

Five MCAs from Bomet county were thoroughly humiliated when they were pulled out of a fund raiser in Sotik on Sunday, July 1, in front of the electorates.

They were accused of making political utterances with the sole intention to undermine the person and leadership of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who was one of the guests.

Kericho ACK Bishop Ernest Ng’eno asked the leaders to refrain from personal attacks and respect the church before the man of God denied them opportunity to address the sitting.

KANU Secretary General Nick Salat termed the incident unfortunate and an affront on the face of elected leaders, saying as representatives of the people, leaders must act with profound respect.

Moi who was present sat quietly through the drama and hen it was his turn to speak, elected to steer clear of politics but wondered how he was scaring some political leaders from Rift Valley.

“My job is to serve the people of Baringo and Kenya at large. I want to uplift the lives of the less fortunate in society and I am not interested in political games,” he said.

Both DP William Ruto and Moi are angling for the country’s top seat and are embroiled in supremacy battle for the Rift.