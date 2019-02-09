Sensing defeat in 2022, DP Ruto pushes for creation of Official Opposition

Looks like Kalenjin nation is in a win win situation come 2022.

The community will have a Deputy Prime Minister two and also the Leader of opposition. Deputy President William Ruto is lobbying behind the scenes for the creation and recognition of the official opposition in Parliament. In London where he delivered his maiden international speeach, he publicly called for the creation of the position of official opposition

Ruto who stands the chance of becoming second to the Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi , Kalonzo Musyoka & Musalia Mudavadi line up choice in 2022 must be sensing humiliating defeat forcing him to lobby for a soft landing.

Deputy president William Ruto spoke this at Chatham House in London, he emphasized the creation of official opposition as part of changes to be addressed by the referendum.

He is expected to formally present his views before the Building Bridges Initiative committee locally. He can do it in writing or travel and present his views in Uasin Gishu or a place convenient to him & not Chatham.