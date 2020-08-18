Senior ODM Official REVEALS Martha Karua’s dirty deals in 2007 that helped to rig out Raila

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party communication director Philip Etale has dragged Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua into events that led to the rigging of elections in 2007.

Taking to his official twitter account on Tuesday August 18, 2020, Etale revealed how Karua was used to block Raila Odinga from accessing KICC, where elections were being rigged from.

Etale noted that he was a senior reporter at Citizen TV by the time, saying that he witnessed how Martha Karua was being driven in a maroon Toyota V-8 and stopped to block Raila’s convoy to KICC on the evening of election theft.

He went further to accuse the woman leader of yelling at the former Prime Minister like a kid.

“I was a senior reporter @citizentvkenya in 2007. I witnessed@MarthaKarua, being driven in a maroon V-8 guzzler stop & block @RailaOdinga‘s convoy to KICC on the evening of Election Theft. She yelled at RAO like a kid. I have never forgotten this. Mama, stop playing a good mama,” Etale tweeted.

However, Karua in her response denied the allegations, arguing that Etale was peddling some paid falsehood. She also wondered how the ODM communication boss was still remembering the car she was being driven in.