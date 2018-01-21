Senator Sakaja Visits Babu Owino In Prison, Calls For His Unconditional Release

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has today visited Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino in Parklands Police Station where he is detained over unspecified charges.

Senator Sakaja called upon for his immediate release on humanitarian and constitutional grounds because the charges leveled against him are still unclear.

Speaking to members of the press outside the police station, the senator said despite political affiliations and differences, Babu Owino is a leader who just like any other Kenyan, deserves justice.



“I want to call upon the DCI to consider releasing hon Babu Owino on bond because just like any other Kenyan, he deserves justice. I have come here to see him because he is a great friend of mine and a colleague. We, the leaders are not enemies to each other and I also urge Kenyans to stay together in peace and not be misled by politicians”