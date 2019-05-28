Senator Sakaja in trouble as Jubilee seeks to recover millions he looted from TNA

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is in trouble a day after he expressed his intention to dump Uhuru’s Jubilee Party for Raila’s ODM in readiness for 2022 gubernatorial contest. Jubilee party that is an offshoot of Uhuru’s 2013 TNA party where Sakaja was the founding Chairman, the party officials are said to be working closely with the DCI in trying to recover over sh60 millions that was looted during his tenure.

According to sources Sakaja has secretly confirmed to the ODM party leader that he will vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat on an ODM ticket in the 2022 polls.

On Monday Sakaja accompanied Raila to Burma market where the two leaders shared a meal and later bashed DP William Ruto over his early campaigns for the 2022 presidential race.

Sakaja is said to be under pressure from former TNA and Jubilee Party officials led by David Murathe and Raphael Tuju to refund over Sh60 million that he allegedly looted from ther President’s party TNA before it merged with URP to form Jubilee Party. The former nominated MP is said to have withdrawn the funds from TNA bank accounts on the pretext that the money was meant to pay party agents during the 2013 general elections.

Sakaja whose full names is Johnson Sakaja Koskei, is a Sabaot, a Kalenjin sub tribe in Mt Elgon area that cuts across Bungoma and Trans Nzoia county in the Rift Valley. The Senator has however been disguising himself as a Luhya in order to win the crucial Luhya vote in Nairobi County.



His nation ID card and PIN number betray his alleged Luyha heritage and exposes his Tanga Tanga genes.

The youthful politician is aiming to dislodge Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in the 2022 polls but he has been struggling to acquire a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university since he failed to graduate from University of Nairobi after he terribly failed in 4 units for his Bachelor of Actuarial Science back in 2012 at the Chiromo campus.



