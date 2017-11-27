Why Senator Sakaja Is Expected To Win 2022 Nairobi Governorship

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)
Hon Johnson Sakaja is one of the highly respected and most esteemed politicians in Kenya. Politically, he is a man of impeccable morals because of his mature politics. As a learned bloke who eschews tribal politics and hate sentiments, the political cognocente say he is worth his onions.
The decorum encompassed in his integrity has earned him respect countrywide. He is the only politician who has survived without insulting anyone for political millage. That is why many christened him ‘Super Senator Sakaja’ during campaigns. They elected him and they are happy for it.
The enemies of progress fashioned all types of conspiracy theories but the great people of Nairobi rejected and resisted them. When the enemy plotted the worst form of integrity coup against the person of Sakaja, They were not cowed.
The valiant people of Nairobi were wiser. They defied the propaganda and elected the son of the soil to senate. When the agents of the devil ambidextrously elected to assassinate his character and promising career, the respectable people of Nairobi displayed their rich pedigree with royal courage.
Even in the face of the fiercest intimidation and political terrorism, the Super Senator stood with the truth. To rubberstamp their love for him and endorse his genuine wishes, the people stood by him as his political mainstay.
They came out in jumbo numbers to express they love for him at the ballot. For the few months he has been in charge at the helm of Nairobi as Senator, his leadership has been surely vindicated. My garnering close to a million votes, the Super Senator has disproved those who bank on stolen mandates. He has assoiled whoever said that when the battle is hard, the victory is sweet. They people of Nairobi have confirmed that even though they were stretched to breaking point, they persevered till victory was attained.
The gargantuan turnout confirmed the people were ready to die for the only man who they believed would lead them out of Egypt to the Promised Land. They rose up early to defend their man through their votes. They insisted that their votes must count because of what their leader stood for. Sakaja wanted Nairobi County to be the government of the people, by the people and for the people and never a county government of the mighty, by the mighty and for the mighty.
2022 opens a glorious chapter for the people of Nairobi. Word is making rounds that Sonko might deputize Ruto as his running mate. It therefore means the City will be left to Sakaja to run as governor. He is the only politician who is universally accepted. When that time comes, Nairobians will reiterate their political statement that they are no fools after all. The electorate will unequivocally elect hon Sakaja because they already have cogent reasons to buttress their wise decision.
Sakaja is a God fearing young man. He has shown already that with determination, hard work and prayers one can attain the impossible. He has eliminated chance from the act of political re-engineering. In the place of luck and chance he substituted resilience, doggedness, vision, proper strategy and action.
As they say: “The harder the fight, the sweeter the victory.” His victory signposts the triumph of the people over ineptitude, cluelessness, bad governance, impunity and brazen corruption by those elected to serve. until then, let us hope and pray for our future governor.
Comments
Anonymous says
I did not hear him uttering a word opposing the killing of opposition supporters in broad day light, either by police or Government machinery disguised as Mungiki,whom he also represent as their Senator in Nairobi. Opposition was met with violence in peaceful demonstrationNow Uhuru want the opposition to obey the constitution, which he disregarded and branded the judges “wakoras”. Only when it suits them, then they know the constitution. NAzarites don’t seem to be interested in the brand they are selling. They can keep it to themselves! Nobody wants to talk after the inauguration; after Uhuru has selected his cabinet. Since when did Jubilee know the word diversity? 50/50 Kikuyu/ Kalenjin is what they call diversity !Jubilee has never resisted hate and division, Mr. President, you have been preaching hate! Now you want unity and building bridges with who, Mungiki( snake ) waiting to bit us. To Sakaja, we remember, you never spoke out when children, fathers and mothers were killed in the streets of Nairobi, where you are the Sanator. Are you God fearing or rage fearing.? Only/ mostly the Luos were killed after August 8 elections; was this coincidental? Since when did Uhuru care that Kenyans don’t want to shed blood? Uhuru will be sworn in as per the constitution, but election has not been done. That shambolic election is what he call election! Tomorrow Mr.Kome will use Natanyau’s coming to close all the roads for opposition on the pretex of security. Natanyau don’t need to come to Kenya at this time. I hope he will not continue training government machineries eliminating opposition( Luos) in the name of security. Some people in Uhuru’s government are so egocentric that they have no shame so long as their tribe is in power and eating, the others can go and die somewhere else. They have forgotten that Muthamaki advocacy group were on the street demonstrating against Moi; now they are eating, they disregard non” Mundu wa Nyumba”. Power comes and go, let it not get into your heads.
Anonymous says
Instead of spending 110 million Kenya shillings to built a white Elephant tunnel connecting Parliament to county hall, why don’t they use that money to protect the Luos who are killed by this government and have become endangered species or built police decent Houses, instead of colonial huts the size of latrines. Most of the MP’s who have been killed since independence are mostly Luos! I don’t think this government suddenly want to protect them. If you can not protect wanainchi, then why do you need to waste money to built a tunnel, unless you do something wrong and you are running away from your shadows. MP’s don’t work in county hall, why do they need a tunnel to City Hall ? If anything, all the MP’s are already assigned drivers, police or AP securities, while wanainchi have no food! what a waste. Luos need protection from the government.Why don’t they sympathize with AP’s or police who wake up in round tin huts to go protect the MP largess. These MP’s are so cell centered, they only think of themselves . That is why they are the second highest paid in the world. Kenya legislations will never fail to amaze. This is nothing but tenderprener meant to benefit or divert that money ,or help get rid of jigger in some constituencies!
Mlevi_Kamwana says
What exactly do you mean by “win” in regards to elections in Kenya? Especially ones conducted by IEBC?
Your article may be significant if IEBC functions as it should. But we all know IEBC is a puppet of the executive.
What I’m trying to say is that you wasted a whole article discussing a fairy tale. We don’t have elections in Kenya. Wake up from your slumber!
so [email protected] says
Nyakundi this is absolute bullshit. There are immediate and important issues worthy of your time unless Sakaja is paying you to hold brief for him on this blog.
These hopeless NASA bloggers are a big letdown. They cannot sustain a coherent ideological conversation but are always peeping out for avenues to sell their souls for pittance.
voter concern says
Sakaja was a computer generated Senator,, kindly give us a break. Like Sonko, like Sakaja. what IEBC
Anonymous says
it’s all ready 2022 ship!
This is the problem of electing zombies to our mpigs.
They go to church to mock GOD, how foolish of them. The other fraudster their god talk of a legacy that is as rotten as the weed they smoke:
PROVERBS 6: 16-19 is their legacy as they were looting and assassination Kenyans to cook their election wins by votes of the mungikis only with zero IQs.
PRVERBS 6: 16-19. says
Dear LORD,
We pray for heavy rains with lightening at Kasarani area only to show your distasteful and rejection of Uhuruto, as you did during the 26th October 2017 elections.
We leave everything in your hands and please come for all Kenyans against these two and they party and their abyss regimes.
LORD, you had provide change and the leader for our nation on 1st August 2017, but they decided to cook the outcome and forcefully declared themselves winner with their cooked mps.
Let your glory and power be shown tomorrow in open broad daylight for the whole world to see, that indeed you are not pleased with these two -uhuruto and let the people rise up gains them.
In Jesus Name we pray and claim it and receive it. Amen and Amen.