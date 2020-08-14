Senator Malala, Linturi’s Bank accounts Frozen by STATE over their stand on revenue formula

Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala and his Meru counterpart Mithika Linturi are among the senators who woke up to frozen bank accounts.

Kericho senator Aaron Cheruiyot on Thursday August 13, 2020 had claimed that a number of senators who voted in support of Senator Linturi’s amendment to the revenue formula report had woken up to frozen bank accounts and fictitious tax demands from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi's amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA.

Shameful of the so called system.

The resolve is firmer .

Kenya must win this war against Impunity. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 13, 2020

Linturi had moved an amendment to Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja’s proposal on the disputed formula fronted by the House Finance committee which a section of Senators argued that was not favourable to “poor” counties.

He proposed a reduction to the baseline (equal share) from Ksh316.5 billion as proposed by Sakaja to Ksh270 billion.

Malala in an interview with the Star confirmed that indeed his accounts had been frozen but he had chosen to remain silent instead.

“Yes (my accounts have been frozen), but I have decided to remain silent on the matter though I remain firm on my decision to save Kenya,” he was quoted by the local daily.

On Tuesday, the Senate failed for a record eight-time to agree on how the Ksh316 billion from the national government should be distributed in counties.

The senators are set to reconvene today to debate on other proposals fronted by Senators Petronilla Were (nominated), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) and James Orengo (Siaya).