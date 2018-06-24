Senator Kithure Kindiki Must Stop Using Raila’s Name to Beg For Ruto’s Deputy Position

Deputy Senate Speaker Kithure Kindiki is one of those who are OPENLY positioning themselves to be named the DP William Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 polls.

He was Ruto’s lawyer when he faced crimes against humanity at the Hague and pegs their assumed closeness to clinch the running-mate position when the truth is Tharaka Nithi is a trivial County as far as GEMA politics is concerned.

The professor of Law has now tuned to blaming Raila Odinga over the frosty relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

While it is clear that Ruto’s woes in Jubilee are compounded by his disregard fr the rule of thumb that one must never try to outsmart his boss, Kindiki lays the blame elsewhere.

“The DP has been very conscious about his position in Jubilee and government. Never at any time has he competed or tried to upstage the President,” he states.

He downplays the divisions, saying what is happening is characteristic of succession politics.

But he blames opposition leader Raila Odinga for stoking conflict in the ruling party.

“We have the handshake people salivating for Jubilee’s largesse. They are out to upset the political equilibrium,” the senator said.

In the last few weeks, the allies of the president and deputy president have engaged in a tit-for-tat campaign of leaking damaging stories about the rival camps, developments which may improve accountability by revealing stories of alleged graft between the two camps.