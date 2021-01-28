Senator Kangata dumps President Uhuru, leads Tanga tanga MPs in warning him ahead of Sagana meeting

Mt. Kenya MPs letter to President Kenyatta.

” We must be direct and truthful with you: We cannot sell Raila Odinga in our region, or indeed any other imposed Presidential candidate…” Page 6

“We hope that the issues we have raised form the agenda for consideration at Sagana. This is important if we are to make real progress in advancing your programmes and legacy.



” If not, we are afraid, this Sagana encounter will be yet another public relations talk shop, where those in attendance will collect Sh5,000 of public funds for no meaningful work done.”



“That will be unfortunate indeed, given that there is neither time nor money to waste at this point….”

“Consequently, the mountain will remain restless, dissatisfied, and defiant. ”

“Ultimately, full-blown revolt will be inevitable.” Page 11

May God Bless Your Excellency,

God Bless the people of Mt. Kenya

God Bless Kenya