Senator Gideon Moi arrives in Malawi, representing Uhuru at the inauguration of President Chakwera

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has just landed in Malawi where he is leading a high-powered delegation to deliver congratulatory message to newly-elected president, Lazarus Chakwera during his inauguration. Many had expected that Uhuru will dispatch his deputy William Ruto to represent him but it looks like he let him be so that he can continue meeting fake Nairobi hustlers and continue giving him them support as he gears up his 2022 bid.

President Chakwera was sworn in last week after defeating incumbent, Peter Mutharika, in a hotly contested repeat election.

He is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which formed an alliance with nine other parties to floor Mr Mutharika.

Senator Moi Gideon is accompanied CAS for Foreign Affairs Hon Ababu Namwamba, Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat,Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, and other senior government officials.

KANU and MCP share a long history, both being independence parties of their respective countries, and Chakwera was among dignitaries who attended the funeral of former President Daniel Arap Moi in February.

Yesterday, Hon Nick Salat confirmed KANU party has a long association with the winning party in the South African country.

Tiaty MP William Kamket said that the new Malawi president is a family friend to Gideon and also shared a lot in political party association.

“Chakwera is a family friend to our chairman and their two parties have a lot in common. They are their respective countries’ independence parties and share symbols and ideals,” Kamket said.