Senator Aaron Cheruiyot confirms Jubilee is a tribal party, says not meant for Luos

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has explained why the Jubilee Party decided to give Raphael Tuju the post of Secretary General.

Speaking in Mt Elgon on Friday, the senator said Tuju was given the job to give the Jubilee Party the picture of diversity.

“We gave that guy the secretary general job so that Jubilee can have the face of Kenya but from my thinking, his heart has never been in Jubilee. (Hii mtu, sisi tulikua tumeweka yeye hapa ndio Jubilee ionekane ni kama iko na sura ya Kenya tukapatia yeye kiti ya Secretary General lakini nikipima roho yake haijawai kuwa ndani ya Jubilee),” Cheruiyot said in a YouTube video shared by K24.

The Kericho senator’s words come amid controversy over a leaked recording allegedly of Tuju and former Kiambu MP George Nyanja plotting to derail the Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Tuju was given the Jubilee job after the then The National Alliance (TNA) and the United Republican Party (URP) merged for the 2017 general elections.

In the alleged phone recording, the Kiambaa Church fire tragedy was revisited with the DP coming under fire over early 2022 campaigns.

Hapless women and children were killed as the church they had sought refuge in was set aflame.