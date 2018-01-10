Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka Blocked Eugene Wamalwa Appointment To Cabinet, Bungoma Supremacy Battle?

Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka has denied claims that he is in the way of Eugene Wamalwa’s appointment to the new Cabinet.

Wamwala, the current Water Cabinet Secretary, is one of 13 ministers whose names were not in Uhuru’s first list.

Lusaka, who is attending a speakers’ forum in Victoria, Seychelles, told The Star he has nothing to do with the placements and is following events through the media, “just like any other person”.

“The crux of the matter is that I have never used my proximity to power to fight anyone for any reasons whatsoever. I have instead used it to build the capacities of our people to harness the resources of our community.”

Lusaka, who is former Bungoma Governor, said his record could be confirmed with a review of his 28 years of public service.

The former Governor joined politics late but his star has been shining, a situation that political observers say has rattled Wamalwa and his supporters.

He was rewarded with the speaker position for campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto ahead of the August 8 general election.