SAKAJA will crush SIFUNA by 8am, confirms distinguished professors PLO and Barrack Muluka at JKL

By Comrade Alberto Nyakundi Amenya

Two of Kenya’s most distinguished professors Barrack Muluka and PLO Lumumba have projected that nominated Member of Parliament hon Johnson Sakaja will trounce his competitor lawyer Edwin Sifuna at the August 8 polls.

The two will be battling it out in the Nairobi Senatorial position.

Speaking to Jeff Koinange at Kenya’s most popular Television live show Jeff Koinange Live, the two professors assuredly affirmed that Sajaka has an advantage of the distinguished reputation he has fought for years to maintain.

The dons said that despite the fact that he has been in Jubilee, Sakaja has always carried himself with utmost decorum. His unmatched character has endeared him to the hearts of Kenyans across the political divide.

PROF BARRACK MULUKA:

“Jeff, I know this will be a real Luhyia Derby. Nonetheless, I can assure you that Sakaja will vanquish his opponent by 8 am. Politically, Sakaja is a man of impeccable character. The decorum he carries himself with outfoxes that of his opponent who just lost in the village and came to the City to wrestle the ticket from one Chapia Chapia who by default happens to be Luhyia. Sakaja is accepted by all and sundry. He is well composed and highly esteemed by Nairobians from every nook and cranny. His opponent on the other hand, is testing the murky waters in City politics. He is running away from the village after losing to Mr. Peter Makali. It’s upon Nairobians to either accept or reject him albeit I guess it’s a little bit loo late given that Sakaja has a lot of support from NASA supporters”

PROFESSOR PLO LUMUMBA:

“I can’t agree more with Barrack. He has spoken my mind as it is. What I can only say is that Sakaja is a disciplined political figure. His character has attracted more friends than enemies. The way he conducts himself especially when on mass media gives him an upper hand over his opponent. He is a man anyone can walk to the polling station and vote for freely without any regret. He will easily beat Sifuna. That’s all I can add for now”