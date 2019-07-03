Sack indiscipline Cabinet secretaries, ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire tells Uhuru

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Treasurer Timothy Bosire has broken his silence over disunity among Cabinet Secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

The vocal politician has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to reshuffle his cabinet and sack those who are not heeding to his instructions

Bosire claimed that should the Head of State fail to put his Cabinet in order, critics may take advantage of the disunity among the Cabinet Secretaries to derail development thus hindering implementation of Big 4 Agenda.

The former Kitutu Masaba constituency MP argued Uhuru should only accommodate ministers who are ready to deliver.

The ex-MP is a close ally to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who doubles as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader. Bosire has been a key point man for Raila in the vote rich county.

He is expected to run for Nyamira county gubernatorial seat in 2022 once the current Governor John Nyagarama completes his second and final term.